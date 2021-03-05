mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Funk Flex Grabs Jadakiss & Murda Beatz To Round Out "Damn Shame"

Erika Marie
March 05, 2021 02:24
131 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Damn Shame
Funk Flex, Jadakiss & Murda Beatz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Flex & Jadakiss hold down the visual as they take over the streets of New York City.


He's been on a mission to prove that the albums he has on deck will be the hottest in the game, and now Funk Flex returns with a collaboration with Jadakiss and Murda Beatz. New York meets Canada for this one where The Lox rapper reminds the world why he's still considered a force in the Rap game decades after he was introduced to the industry. They shared the music video to their new single "Damn Shame," and much like Flex's previous releases, they're keeping things close to home on the streets of NYC.

"Damn Shame" comes after Flex's collaborations with King Von, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign, and as his latest music video with Jadakiss reveals, CJ is up next. Flex previewed the visual that shows a similar setting as the "Whoopty" rapper flexes his come-up. Check out the visual to Funk Flex, Jadakiss, and Murda Beatz's "Damn Shame" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Boss don’t depreciate (Never)
My sh*t just decapitate (Uh)
Streets know what it is (They know)
So go with your accolades
This is for the underprivileged, that call hell home (I see y’all)
Trump gave ’em twelve hunnid, Obama gave ’em cellphones (Ayy)

Funk Flex
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  131
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Funk Flex Jadakiss Murda Beatz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Funk Flex Grabs Jadakiss & Murda Beatz To Round Out "Damn Shame"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject