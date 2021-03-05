Funk Flex Grabs Jadakiss & Murda Beatz To Round Out "Damn Shame"

He's been on a mission to prove that the albums he has on deck will be the hottest in the game, and now Funk Flex returns with a collaboration with Jadakiss and Murda Beatz. New York meets Canada for this one where The Lox rapper reminds the world why he's still considered a force in the Rap game decades after he was introduced to the industry. They shared the music video to their new single "Damn Shame," and much like Flex's previous releases, they're keeping things close to home on the streets of NYC.

"Damn Shame" comes after Flex's collaborations with King Von, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign, and as his latest music video with Jadakiss reveals, CJ is up next. Flex previewed the visual that shows a similar setting as the "Whoopty" rapper flexes his come-up. Check out the visual to Funk Flex, Jadakiss, and Murda Beatz's "Damn Shame" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Boss don’t depreciate (Never)

My sh*t just decapitate (Uh)

Streets know what it is (They know)

So go with your accolades

This is for the underprivileged, that call hell home (I see y’all)

Trump gave ’em twelve hunnid, Obama gave ’em cellphones (Ayy)