Funk Flex & King Von Add Polo G To "Lurkin (Remix)"

Seven months after releasing "Lurkin" featuring a posthumous look from the late King Von, Funk Flex has returned with a remix. The famed Hip Hop DJ has been steadily releasing new single after single as he prepares for his forthcoming album to hit streaming services, and on Friday (July 16), Flex officially announced the rollout season for his next project, Funk Flex Presents: The Curation 001. It's reported that the record will arrive before 2021's end.

On the remix to "Lurkin," Flex taps hitmaker Polo G for additional vocals, and it's an impressive look from the No. 1-charting rapper. A press release stated that Flex decided to move forward with this remix because he wanted to continued to honor King Von's legacy, and having Polo G assist was the perfect fit.

Like many of Funk Flex's other releases, "Lurkin (Remix)" arrives with a visual that shows him alongside both Von and Polo G on the streets of New York City. Stream "Lurkin (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

If I'm comin' in your club, then I brought the Glock

Opps pull up, they won't make it out the parking lot

My lil' n*gga keep shootin' 'til his target drop

Treat his head like a cig when we spark his top

I be feelin' like I'm still in the field

Pipe clutchin' while I'm whippin' the wheel