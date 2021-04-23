Funk Flex & CJ Unite In Harlem In Visual To "You Know" Single

We're quickly approaching those summer months and America's on track to be fully opened up within a few weeks. Music fans can expect a heavy load of new tunes in upcoming months as artists take their turns dropping off what they hope to be the next banger, and on Friday (April 23), Funk Flex and CJ finally shared their collaboration, "You Know."

Flex has been carefully rolling out collaborative tracks with artists like Rowdy Rebel, King Von, and Fivio Foreign, and after teasing CJ's effort, the rising artist delivered his addition to the collection. In the visual, Flex and CJ take to the streets of Harlem in a visual that echoes several of the other clips we've received from Flex recently. In addition to his continuous rollout, Flex also recently announced his media hub InFlexWeTrust was recently revamped in partnership with Create Music Group.

“I wanted to create a space and platform where artists that you may not think of off the top to collaborate can come together and create tracks that showcase their diversity and talent," said Flex. "These newer artists, who’s hard work has been paying off with a growing buzz, like CJ, are artists I believe in and want to help continue the grind to the top while creating music people love."

Stream "You Know" by Funk Flex and CJ and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

This ain't no elevator music

I asked your b*tch she the first one to do it (Uh)

I get a check when I do it

I hopped off the jet like a young n*gga flew it (Uh)

All red mink on

Drippin' like the sink on

Passing your hoe like ping pong