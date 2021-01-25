Funk Flex is well in the midst of his upcoming album rollout, releasing new songs with features from Rowdy Rebel, the late King Von, and more. Perhaps he's looking to create a media circus surrounding the release because, for the last few weeks, Flex has been taking every opportunity to send shade to Jay-Z, dissing the rapper on multiple different occasions.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

After arguing that Drake is better than Jay-Z, Funk Flex went on to call the legendary New York rapper "the most sensitive motherf*cker on the planet", alleging that he stays off of social media to avoid negative comments about him. Those comments were pretty bold, but he wasn't done there. After Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was pardoned by former President Donald Trump during his final day in the White House, Flex took even more shots at Hov and Roc Nation.

Perez has been accused for years of being a snitch, allegedly cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office after getting arrested on drug charges in 1994. She has been at the center of controversy for a long time in the hip-hop world. According to Funk Flex, Jay-Z may have worked directly with Trump to pardon Perez or, at least, that's what the famed DJ believes.

"Congrats to JayZ and Roc Nation Ceo on the Donald Trump Pardon," initially posted Funk Flex with an apparent sarcastic tone. He continued by promoting his radio show with a photo montage of Desiree Parez next to Tekashi 6ix9ine, a well-known snitch. Then, he co-signed a report that claims Jay-Z could be the reason why Perez is free. He shared a headline that reads, "Jay Z Cut Deal w/ Trump; Didn't Support Biden In Exchange For Pardon!"

This isn't the first time that Funk Flex has made damaging claims against Jay-Z. What do you think?