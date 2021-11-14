Funeral services have begun for the nine victims who lost their lives at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, during a massive crowd surge. Family, and friends of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, 23-year-old Rodolfo Peña,as well as 27-year-old named Danish Baig, laid their loved ones to rest over the last several days.

Attending Rodriguez's funeral in Houston on Saturday, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee told reporters she was touched by the leadership Rodriguez displayed during her life.

"We don't know what her career, her future, would have been, but her dancing just got everyone's attention," Jackson Lee said outside afterward. "It was natural, of course, but also you were touched by this warm and loving family."



She continued: "You can see the genuine affection and the genuine leadership that Brianna gave."

The ages of those who have died range from 14 to 27.

Hundreds of concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Scott and the organizers of the festival, alleging that the deaths could have been avoided if proper safety precautions were taken. A representative for Scott has claimed that he had no power to stop performing to assist those hurt in the crowd.

