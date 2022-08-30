Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made it clear earlier this year that she won't be treading lightly when it comes to prosecuting rappers who promote a criminal lifestyle in their lyrics, and after 26 members of Atlanta's Drug Rich Gang were wrapped up in a new RICO case, she took a moment to respond to the backlash.

"What are your specific responses to the criticism that you're specifically targeting Atlanta's hip-hop community through these lyrics?" one reporter asked from the crowd at a press conference held on Monday (August 29). "I'm not targeting anyone," Willis promptly shot back.

She continued, "However, you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it – which you do that as a form of intimidation and to further the gang – and not be held responsible."

"One of the lyrics used in this indictment – just one of the lyrics – says, 'Me and my crew striking out / Striking in all black / Send me the drop, we'll kick in the house / If we steal a car we gon' take off the tag.' Well, they're kicking in doors, committing home invasions, and now I'm using those lyrics that they're admitting to doing that."

Willis promised that she will continue to use rap lyrics as a method of solving crimes. "People can continue to be angry about it," she told listeners.

"I have some legal advice," the District Attorney added. "Don't confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used. Or at least get out of my county! If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I'm gon' use it."

"We are working together, we are working collaboratively, and we have a message! And that is, get out of this county, or expect to start seeing sentences that go life plus, because I am not going to negotiate with gang members, I am not going to allow pleas. We are going to find you, we are going to convict you, and we're gonna send you to prison for the rest of your days, and I'm not apologizing for that."

Read more about today's 26-person indictment here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.