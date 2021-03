The official bracket for the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament has been unveiled. The number one seeds include Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan.

Additionally, four teams have been selected as standby teams in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak limiting a team's ability to participate. Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis, and Mississippi will be added if need, in that order.

The tournament will start on March 18th with four play-in games. The exact times are to be determined.

Check out the full schedule below.

West

No. 1 Gonzaga No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 6. USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/Drake

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

South

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest