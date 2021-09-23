Just days after announcing a reunion tour for the 25th anniversary of their beloved album The Score, The Fugees played New York City last night and Lauryn Hill had one message for fans excited for the tour, "respect the miracle."

Last night's pop-up concert, which fans were supposed to leave their phones at the door for, originally supposed to start sometime in the early evening, got underway around 10 pm and despite the delay, fans were overjoyed as Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel came together to perform songs from The Score and kick off the beginning of their Diaspora Calling tour.

The Fugees, as only they could, shut down the venue with Hill telling the story of how the group met rather than freestyling and in the wake of appalling behavior by Texas border agents against against Haitian refugees stranded after a recent earthquake, Jean took to the mic to address president Joe Biden for not changing an executive order that blocked thousands of Haitians from entering the United States, despite his allowance of Afghan refugees into the country.

A mix of hip-hop and social justice, the pop-up show perfectly kicked off the Diaspora Calling tour which is set to span 12 cities in both the United States, France, London, Nigeria and Ghana. Find the full tour location list (not including last night in NYC) below and let us know in the comments what you thought of last night's pop-up and if you'll be trying to grab tickets to an upcoming show.

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

