The cancelation of Fugees' reunion tour was reportedly due to Pras Michel's alleged involvement in a $4.5 billion money laundering scheme. The group had originally claimed that their decision to cancel the concerts was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report comes from Puck News, which claims that Pras was unable to get permission to leave the country to perform at the Fugees' scheduled overseas dates.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe," Fugees said in a statement when they announced the tour's cancelation.

The slate of reunion shows was scheduled in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the group's classic album, The Score.

Back in 2019, Pras was charged with campaign finance violations including “one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and for making foreign and conduit campaign contributions,” after allegedly making contributions to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign on behalf of Malaysian businessman, Jho Low. Low is accused of stealing $4.5 billion Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The US Department of Justice has called the 1MDB scandal as a whole the “largest kleptocracy case to date.”

Pras' trial is set for November 4 in Washington, D.C., where he will be defended by David Kenner, who famously represented Snoop Dogg for a murder charge in 1996. Pras could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

