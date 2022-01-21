The Fugees, an iconic hip-hop group comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, formed back in the early years of the 1990s. The trio, known for their dense and in-depth outlooks on life, scaled the mountain to hip-hop reverence with their critically acclaimed 1996 album The Score. The album, riddled with rhymes and hypnotic, esoteric concepts managed to be a massive commercial success. It went number one on Billboard, eventually reached platinum status 7x, and the rest is history.



The Fugees' reunion tour was announced in September of 2021. With the group holding legendary status and notoriety, fans were excited for the opportunity to experience one of the most revered trios of all time in a live setting. The group held a smaller concert in New York around the time of announcement, which further excited potential concert ticketholders for what was to come. Sadly, COVID-19 made it so that might not come into fruition.

The cancellation announcement came by way of an Instagram post, detailing the reasons behind the cancellation and expressing the group's disappointment in their inability to hold the tour.

The entire message reads: "We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years."





We can only hope that down the line, The Fugees tour is slated to return and fans can enjoy the legendary hip-hop reunion.