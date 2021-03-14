FRVRFRIDAY Returns With Melodic Vibes On "TIME FOR YOU"

FRVRFRIDAY is an artist from Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, who has taken the hip-hop world by storm. Back in October, he dropped a song called "Window Shopping" with the likes of Lil Baby and since then, fans have been waiting to see what he does next. The artist has continued to drop new tracks, and now, he is back with a song called "TIME FOR YOU."

This new song delivers the full scope of FRVRFRIDAY's vocal talents as he sings blissfully over a lowkey instrumental that is filled with guitar loops and rattling hi-hats. The chilled-out track features some lustful and braggadocios lyrics that truly set some immaculate vibes. It's yet another example of how FRVRFRIDAY is an artist who needs to be on your radar.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't even know who I am

Talking 'bout me to your friends

You don't know where to find me

Unless I'm posted with the gang

She got the news that my crew pulled up to the spot

She wan' know what the plot is