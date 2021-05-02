FRVRFRIDAY & Vory Slide On Smooth New Track "OKAY"

Edmonton artist FRVRFRIDAY has been making a massive impression on the music world as of late thanks to a plethora of dope singles that showcase just how talented he really is. The songwriter knows how to float effortlessly on a beat and his voice lends itself well to a mixture of rap and R&B. Recently, he decided to link up with another rapper in that space, Vory, and they ended up creating an undeniable banger that's perfect for any weekend playlist.

With this track, we get a nice and simple trap beat that gives both FRVRFRIDAY and Vory the chance to truly shine. All of the bars are braggadocios in nature and each rapper's voice blends together well to create a cohesive track where not a single line is wasted. Both artists deserve their props for this one and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My n****s wanna ride 'til the wheels fall off

I'ma drive, let me hop in the ride, okay (Ooh)

I was gonna break all the bread 'til you sided with my opps, like you work for the cops, okay

Now I got a lil' dough, n****s wanna lil' bro, wait 'til I come for your life, okay