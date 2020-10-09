FRVRFRIDAY & Lil Baby Never Ever Go "Window Shopping"

FRVRFRIDAY has been on the come up for a while now, releasing a slew of solid projects and also producing for other artists.

The Edmonton rapper links up with Lil Baby for his latest single "Window Shopping."

Producers Eros and Paperboyplay provide a whimsical club-tinged beat for the two to flex their income and aversion to window shopping.

FRVRFRIDAY's sing song flow turns into a smooth falsetto for the hook before he is joined by Lil Baby, who rarely fumbles on a feature.

Check out "Window Shopping" below, which is now available on all streaming services and share your opinion with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

We go through the back now, so it definitely ain't no window shopping

Never been too choosy but on God I got plenty options

Sh*t that I done been through with the squad, we forever locked in

Whatever the order, check the Forbes, yeah, your boy popping

They don't really love you, they just love what you can do for 'em

But I love what you can do for me

The way you take that dick respectfully

You deserve a couple checks from me

No rubber, but it's safe for me

No matter what, you wait on me