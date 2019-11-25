This weekend as Disney's Frozen II debuted at the box office, the animated flick earned $127 million at the domestic box office while amassing a tally of $350.2 million wolrdwide. It makes for a record global opening for a cartoon film, beating out Incredibles 2's $242 million launch. In additon it also makes a record number for a Disney animation opening in china with $55 million. It sets the sequel up for asmooth ride eclipsing Frozen's $876 million total overseas tally.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On Friday, the movie kicked off with $41.9 million on Friday and experienced a jump of 19% with a total $49.8 million. Not accounting for inflation, Frozen II is now the third-biggest launch for an animated film in North America. It bows behind the $135 million eanred by Finding Dory and still trails Incredibles 2's domestic opening tally of $183 million.

With its debut, Frozen II adds onto Disney's billion-dollaryear,bringthe tally to past $3billion at the domestic box office. The remainder of the figure is supplemented by Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Captain Marvel which all pulled a range from $390 million to $858 million this year. It is now the the third year that Disney films have grossed over $3 billion. All the while, it is still banking onthe premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in December, which is poised to bring well past its record of $3.09 billion in a single year.