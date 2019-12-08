Frozen 2 has no plans of forfeiting its reign atop the box office. For the third week in a row, the Disney movie has come in at number one in the rankings. For the weekend of December 7th and 8th, Frozen 2 pulled in $34.7 million in North America, according to Variety.

While these numbers are down from the massive $130 million during its opening weekend and $123 million for the Thanksgiving weekend, the $34.7 million is enough to maintain its position and bring the domestic total to $337 million.

Taking into account overseas figures, the film sits at a monstrous $920 million globally, inching closer and closer to the billion-dollar mark. Doing so would make it the sixth Disney film this year to hit a billion. Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, The Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame have all crossed over $1 billion in box office earnings this year. After Frozen 2, it's highly likely that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will pass the milestone as well. Both of the first two films in the series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, passed the threshold.

There were not many other films to compete with Frozen 2 this weekend. STX’s Playmobil earned $811,000 from 2,337 theaters with a budget of $75 million.