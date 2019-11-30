It was a decent weekend for movies after a slow November and October for Hollywood. Disney’s Frozen 2 is dominating the Thanksgiving box office, as expected, with an estimated $128 million through the five-day weekend. The animated sequel took in $34 million on Friday of its second weekend, bringing its cumulative domestic gross to $236 million through Friday. Variety reports that if estimates hold, Frozen 2 will top Hunger Games: Catching Fire's Thanksgiving record of about $110 million. In second place for the weekend box office, Rian Johnson’s mystery-comedy Knives Out grossed $10.7 million on Friday and is likely to bring in $41 million from 3,391 North American locations in its opening weekend (which was extended to 5 days for the holiday). The film has an all-star cast which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Craig, Don Johnson, and Katherine Langford.

Ford v Ferrari is competing with the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood for third place with an estimated $18 million for the holiday weekend. After those two films, Lena Waithe's Queen & Slim is expected to take fifth place with a reasonable $15 million. Unlike other movies on this list (Knives Out, for example, is playing in 3,391 theaters domestically) Queen & Slim is showing at a modest 1,690 theaters. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith and follows them after an altercation with a police officer turns violent.