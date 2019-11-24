The cold spell at the box office has ended, ironically with Frozen 2. According to Variety, the sequel to Disney's extremely popular animated film Frozen debuted with a massive $127 million at the domestic box office, surpassing expectations.

This successful box office lands it at the third-best start all-time for an animated film behind “Incredibles 2” ($182 million) and “Finding Dory” ($135 million). It also now owns the most successful start for a November animated release.

Internationally, the film fared just as well. It raked in $223 million abroad, bringing its worldwide total to $350 million. This is the largest day-and-date global animated debut in history.

For perspective, the original Frozen earned $93 million during its first five days in theaters.

Critically, the movie is succeeding as well, having earned generally positive reviews. Rotten Tomatoes currently has it listed at 75%.

In other box office news, Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood debuted this weekend as well. The Tom Hanks led biopic about the life of Mister Rogers earned $13.5 million from 3,235 theaters during its opening weekend. The film focuses on journalist Tom Junod who is tasked with profiling Fred Rogers. His assignment results in a real-life friendship between the two.

