Friyie Drops Seven Records On "Never 2 Late" EP

Friyie, whose real name is David Afriyie Obeng, is a singer, songwriter, and rapper hailing from Toronto, Canada. His popularity greatly increased back in 2017 after his hit single "Money Team" became the soundtrack to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor press conferences. Since then, the 27-year-old has continued dropping music for his fans and now he's back with another release.

On Friday, September 2, the artist dropped an EP entitled, Never 2 Late. He went solo on the project, completing seven songs without any features. While the entire tape was only 20 minutes long, Friyie was still able to show off his plethora of skills. From utilizing his melodious vocals to effortlessly riding beats, the BONG entertainment recording artist gave this project his all.

The artist premiered his EP at the Black Tie listening party in Toronto. While there, he was asked which records were his favorite to which he responded, "Cinderella" and "Brainless." He explained that "Cinderella" is ready to hit the radio and that he recorded "Brainless" back in 2018-- a true play on the EP's title, Never 2 Late.

Stream Friyie's latest release on Apple Music & Spotify below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Superstitious

2. Back On Road

3. Sorry Not Sorry

4. Hand In The Rim

5. Brainless

6. Cinderella

7. Anniversary