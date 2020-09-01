mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Frisco Taps Skepta, JME, Shorty & Jammer On "Red Card"

Aron A.
September 01, 2020 16:23
Frisco makes it a BBK affair alongside Skepta, JME, Jammer, and Shorty on his new single, "Red Card."


Frisco is coming through with a massive new single. One of the founding members of BBK, the London-based MC returned with his new single this morning titled, "Red Card." Bringing members of the original BBK crew together, he, alongside Skepta, JME, Jammer, and Shorty bring it back to the essence of grime with pure bars, punchlines, and a frenetic beat that matches the intensity of their delivery. Skepta kicks things off with braggadocio and swagger before Jammer catches the rebound. Frisco slides through on the third verse and JME on the fourth as Shorty closes out the record.

The single was delivered alongside a new visual that finds all five rappers posted in front of what appears to be Trafalgar Square at night where they deliver their respective verses. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
No, I am not your father
If I got to put 'em in care, better know that's something intensive
Man, I got zero to hundred, man so passive aggressive
Pull up outside in something offensive
I do not care what the ends is

