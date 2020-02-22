Friends is officially getting a reunion episode, according to Variety.

The long-awaited reunion will be released on HBO Max when the service releases in May. All ten seasons of the original show, which left Netflix at the end of 2019, will be joining the reunion episode there as well.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement. “I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Courtney Cox confirmed the news on her Instagram writing, "It's happening...," and tagging her fellow cast members.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month and become available in May 2020.