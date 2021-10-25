James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the iconic sitcom, Friends, died Sunday at 59-years-old. The actor had suffered from Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Tyler's passing was announced in a statement from his representative Toni Benson.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson wrote. “… Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”



Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Tyler revealed his cancer diagnosis on NBC's Today Show back in June, explaining that it was discovered during a routine physical when he was 56. Prior to his death, cancer had spread to his bones leaving him unable to walk.

Tyler's character, Gunther, served as the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop, a primary location in the series. He also acted in Scrubs, Modern Music, and more.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family," the Friends Twitter account tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

