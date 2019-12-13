You never know the type of spooky stuff that will happen on Friday the 13th. You’ve seen movies about the kind of creepiness that occurs on this very superstitious day. Today is NOT the time to come across a black cat or walk under a ladder. Try not to step on any cracks in the sidewalk either… For real, you might end up with a few years of bad luck. Today is Friday, December 13, meaning that you’ve got to be very careful of your actions until midnight. If you’re out and about trying to avoid the traps, it’ll help to have some good vibes playing in your ears. As your official playlist providers, we’ve crafted an official go-to for today only, giving you thirteen positivity anthems to get the bad spirits away.

We want you not to even think about all the crazy stuff that goes on on Friday the 13th so we put together thirteen of our favourite songs to keep you occupied, starting off with Lil Wayne’s “Let The Beat Build” and ending with Kendrick Lamar’s “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.” We’ve also included tracks from Kanye West’s former secular era, cuts from Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, and many more. If you’re trying to do away with bad vibes, this is exactly what you need today.

Let us know how you’re rocking with our official Friday the 13th playlist and be sure to follow us on Spotify for all of our other playlists, including FIRE EMOJI, OTCU, and our brand new R&B Season.