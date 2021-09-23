This week, the entertainment industry has suffered several losses. Sex and the City star Willie Garson passed away at 57, Hollywood trailblazer Melvin Van Peebles passed at 89, and famed comedian Anthony "AJ" Johnson died at 55. The latter is known for his stand-up career as well as his roles in films such as Friday, and as tributes continue to pour in, Johnson's wife has taken to social media to lament about the lack of support.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was set up to help Johnson's family cover funeral costs, and according to Johnson's wife Lexis Jones Mason, there have been few contributions.

The grieving widow sat down with TMZ for a tearful virtual interview where she spoke about the campaign. "There's $700 in there, a few of my friends CashApp me and I got like, another $400. But no, it's like you say, hello, where's the love? Y'all not helping," she said. "We're raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket. I'm asking for help, but if I don't get it, I'm fine, because I'm not leaving my husband in there like that."

"We're gonna have a service, I'm gonna do everything I know he would have done for me," Lexis continued as she began to get choked up. "It's just hurtful. I would not be asking if we had it or had a policy. I'm not the one. It's people saying that they're gonna give money and we haven't received it."

Watch her video in full below.

