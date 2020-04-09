Rebecca Black, the viral singer who was publicly mocked after releasing her song, "Friday," almost ten years ago, has revealed that she identifies as queer. Rebecca was recently a guest on the podcast, Dating Straight, where she discussed aspects of her sexuality and disclosed that she had recently been in a relationship with a woman before ultimately breaking up. "I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she told co-hosts, Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman. "People started asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process, it feels like." The co-hosts proceeded to ask her if she identifies with any label specifically.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Every day is different," she notes. "It's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about. To me, the word 'queer' feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the 'gay' side than others." However, she's out of the dating circuit for the time being. "I don't really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice." she said, laughing. "Unless I want to get on Raya and Skype date them? No." Check out the full episode of Dating Straight below:

