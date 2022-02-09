Anthony Johnson's cause of death has been revealed. Last September, it was reported that the 55-year-old actor was found lifeless in a Los Angeles store, where he would eventually be rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to TMZ, the Menace II Society cast member's medical examiner reported that Johnson lost his life "from years of hard-drinking," which is something that the Compton native's widow is loudly speaking out about.

Lexis Jones Mason has told the outlet that her late husband's legacy "will live on through a foundation she's creating in his name." She hopes that spreading awareness about Johnson's cause of death will serve as a "warning to others about the lethal effects of alcohol."

"Lexis is making it her mission now to teach youth about the dangers of alcohol, as she's volunteering at church to talk to teens" the article explains. "In addition to Anthony, Lexis has other close friends who lost their children due to alcohol. She now wants Anthony's legacy to inspire others to put the bottle down."

It's also been reported that Lexis was the one to inform the medical examiner about her husband's tendency to drink, although there was "no alcohol or common drugs of abuse found in his system when officials ran a toxicology text." Johnson recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well, but no signs of pneumonia were detected.





During his life, the California native was best known for playing Ezal in the OG Friday film, but also received credit for his work on Menace II Society, House Party, and The Players Club, among other projects.

Following Johnson's death, actor Michael Blackson raised $10K in funeral funds to help support his family – read more about that here. RIP.

