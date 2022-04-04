Tatyana Ali, who starred alongside Will Smith in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, says that the legendary actor was wrong to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, last month. Ali explained her position on the infamous incident with a tweet on Sunday.

"I love #WillSmith very much," Ali prefaced her post. "@chrisrock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Ali played Smith's cousin, Ashley Banks, in all six seasons of the original Fresh Prince series.

Following the initial backlash to the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," he said in an apology statement. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."

Despite admitting wrongdoing, the slap is still hanging over Smith's career. Multiple films have reportedly stalled amidst the backlash to the dramatic incident.

Check out Ali's tweet regarding Smith's slap below.

