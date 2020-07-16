Galyn Gorg, who was in the spotlight on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Star Trek: Voyager, and more, has died from cancer at age 55.

The actress had been battling cancer, which eventually took over the majority of her body. Her family has issued the following statement:

"Galyn Gorg was and is a huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us. She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs. The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed."



Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gorg's health came as a surprise to most of her family. They claim that they bought tickets to Oahu hastily since she was getting treatment there. They are looking for donations to cover the cost of the funeral.

"Since spending a great deal of time and money, we are now looking for donations for funeral services," wrote her family. "Any donation is greatly appreciated, even prayers! If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion."

Galyn Gorg previously starred in RoboCop2, Twin Peaks, M.A.N.T.I.S., and more.

Rest in peace.

[via]