Actor John Wesley, who appeared in countless roles in both film and television, has passed away at the age of 72. You may recognize him as Dr. Hoover from "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air," or from performances on “Big Fish,” “Stop, Or My Mom Will Shoot,” “Always Outnumbered” “Frasier,” “The Jefferson’s,” and many more. With a background in both theatre and film, Wesley's career found him working with the likes of Denzel Washington, Tim Burton, Martin Lawrence, Morgan Freeman, and more. Prior to his pursuit of an acting career, Wesley served in the Vietnam War.

His manager Gerry Pass shared a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, writing "John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film. I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today. I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”

The actor, who ultimately had over 100 film credits to his name, passed away due to complications from multiple myeloma. He will be remembered by his wife Jenny Houston, his daughters, Kimiko Kamiel Houston and Kinshasha Houston, his stepson Kyler Richie, and his mother Hazel Baskin. Rest in peace, John Wesley.

[via]