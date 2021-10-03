Fresco Trey Is Feeling Blue On His Debut EP, “Heartbreak Diaries”

On his debut EP, Heartbreak Diaries, Fresco Trey has a lot to say about love, loss, and healing after being hurt by someone you cared about.

The 7-track project sees just one feature from Lil Tjay on “Feel Good,” otherwise, Trey carries himself (and his fans) through the tough times that can sometimes only be healed by music.

“My debut EP is out now everywhere…I love this project to death frfr,” the Memphis native captioned an Instagram post from the weekend.

“Go give it a listen. Shoutout everyone that made this happen. I love y’all.”

In a January interview with ONE37pm, Trey sounded incredibly excited about what he has in store and his major aspirations for the future.

“I’m from Memphis, where nothing is given, so it teaches us to go hard for everything you want. Plus, I know if you want to be a worldwide artist, you’ve got to move around the globe. We’re just starting,” he told Mike Boyd.

The singer has been releasing music and getting his foot into the industry for the last several years, but Heartbreak Diaries is arguably his best (and most vulnerable) work to date.

Have a listen below and share your favourite song in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Feel Good (feat. Lil Tjay)

2. Alone

3. Not That Person

4. Should’ve Known

5. Fresh Off A Heartbreak

6. Last Night

7. Imagine

