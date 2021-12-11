Fresco Trey Feeds Us With New Song, “Couple Hunnid” & Accompanying Video

On December 10th, Fresco Trey shared a new song called “Couple Hunnid,” which has since received plenty of love from the rapper’s fan base.

The track features production by @kbace1, @mtdennis1, and @redonthebeat, and the accompanying music video, which sees the recording artist take on a group of dapperly dressed gangsters, was directed by @lach531 and @r__two.

“Proud of you my boy,” the star’s friend commented on his recent Instagram post, promoting “Couple Hunnid.” “Knew you was special since you was a kid. Little tough mf.” Another person chimed in, “video really a movie,” praising Fresco for his latest creative endeavour, as well as his acting skills.

Followers informed Fresco that they’ve got his new hit on repeat, and that they’re eagerly awaiting his next album. The “Draft Kings” artist has shared a string of singles over the past few months, including “Heartbreak Diaries,” “Feel Good” featuring Lil Tjay, and “Fresh Off A Heartbreak.”

His growth in the last year alone is obvious, and only time will tell what heights Fresco Trey is able to soar to. Check out his latest below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m the one, never been number two

I can’t lose, what the f*ck would I do

All my money be coloured in blue

Have my brother pull up with the tube