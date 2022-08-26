French Montana turned heads a few months ago when he told Million Dollaz Worth Of Game hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, that he was the first African-born artist and the first male artist from "The Mecca of Hip-Hop" to have a diamond plaque. It was a claim that many tried to debunk, largely because French didn't necessarily clear whether he meant the Bronx or New York City as a whole.



Artist French Montana receives a certified diamond plaque for his song "Unforgettable" at the French Montana Unforgettable Diamond Dinner on August 24, 2022 in Hidden Hills, California. Natasha Campos/Getty Images

Though fans quickly pulled up stats from the RIAA website to refute French but now, he can officially receive his dues. The rapper finally received a diamond plaque for "Unforgettable" ft. Swae Lee, which has now moved 10M copies. French Montana was joined by Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, who shared some congratulatory words for the Bronx rapper.

"This doesn’t happen every day,” Rhone said as she stood alongside French Montana. “This only happens when you have a special song, and you have a special team behind you and, most of all, a special artist.”

In a post on Instagram, French expressed his gratitude. "Mannnnn, this aint regular ðDIAMOND CLUB ! Shoutout to my brother @SwaeLee , and to all the wavy fans ! THANK YOU to everyone who played a part," he captioned the post.

Take a look at French Montana's Instagram post below and revisit the diamond-certified record right here.