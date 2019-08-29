French Montana has been steadily working on some new music, dropping off the occasional loosie from time to time. Though it's been a minute since we've heard a project from the beloved rapper, who appears well suited for the "man of the people" moniker, French has all intentions of dropping off some new music by year's end. And as he tells Angie Martinez, he's got a few heavy hitters on deck, which we'll see in full come November 9th.

David Becker/Getty Images

After confirming that both Drake and Diddy will be making an appearance (though it wouldn't be surprising to see the former on "No Stylist"), he proceeds to explain the nature of their dynamic. "With us it's always love, every time we make music," he says. "That's why the energy comes off like that." Aside from them, he's also got a song with Cardi B and Post Malone in the works, a surefire hit should he play his cards right. "Shout out to Cardi B," says French. "I just saw her at the VMAs, she was like 'make sure I look good in that video!' I love her, man. I remember her when she first started. I love growth."

"I think I was the first big artist she ever met," reflects French. "She told me that. She was cool, I used to see her here and there. When I DM'd her she was like 'you were the first big artist I ever met!' I didn't even know until she told me. That means something coming from the Bronx. A lot of people don't make it from the Bronx. That's the mecca of hip-hop, they crucify you before they give you any props."