A few days after the release of French Montana's new album and it turns out that he's already earned a plaque for Montana. RIAA has officially certified Montana gold after a whole weekend. The project does include two incredibly popular songs, "No Stylist" ft. Drake and "Lockjaw" ft. Kodak Black which has clearly contributed to the album's certification. "Lockjaw" is already 2x platinum and "No Stylist" is platinum.



French Montana's had a rough few weeks. He's undoubtedly been hard at work all year long, not only as an artist but also as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. Unfortunately, that resulted in the rapper's hospitalization a few weeks ago. He was released from the hospital last week and celebrated the moment with the release of his new album, Montana.

French recently spoke about his hospitalization to Zane Lowe following the album's release. The rapper explained that his hospitalization was a result of turning up a little too much and straining his body. "You know, life come at you sometimes, get you down to your knees. That’s what happened when you try to be too much of a rock star on your birthday. I turned up so much I ended up in the ICU," he explained. French is now out of the hospital but he revealed that he's been instructed to stay home for four weeks.