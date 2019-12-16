French Montana is fresh off of the release of his new album Montana but it came at a rough time. French has been a busy guy in recent times, traveling across the world on the Global Citizen flex while still working on new music. Unfortunately, it appears that all the traveling resulted in his hospitalization and at the doctor's request, French is supposed to be on bed rest.

That isn't the case, though. The rapper hit Instagram with some #Fitspo of sorts. The rapper shared photos of himself in the gym, getting in some reps. "Doctor told me I should be resting !! ITS 2020 YOU SHTUP🏋🏼‍♂️D," he captioned the photos.

French recently detailed his hospitalization in an interview with Akademiks. The rapper admitted that much of his hospitalization is due to exhaustion. But this time around, he pushed himself to the max, saying that it was his birthday celebrations mixed with the hectic travel schedules of going to four countries in a week that really played a factor in his heath scare. However, he also said that it might have been something bad while suggesting the possibility he was poisoned.

Hopefully, French doesn't go too hard in the gym and decides to prioritize the doctor's recommendation to rest up. We can't imagine what type of plans he has up his sleeve in 2020.