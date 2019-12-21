Following his recent hospitalization due to excessive partying on his birthday, French Montana is a changed man. While promoting his new album, the rapper opened up recently about his terrifying, nearly fatal experience in the ICU. "It was like my life flashed before my eyes," he said. "I always try to push myself to the limit but this time I kinda overdid it." French was rushed to the hospital on November 21st due to intense stomach pain, nausea, and an elevated heart rate. He has already admitted that these issues were a result of "turning up" too hard, but he has now realized that his crazy lifestyle had started to catch up with him, and that the aftermath was all a learning lesson. "God really had to smack the sh*t out of me like 'yo, you gotta sit down,'" he shared.

He was released on December 6th, and revealed that his stay in the hospital and the subsequent recovery time following his release was the first time since 2003 that he has taken took a whole month off work. The release of his album, Montana, even had to be delayed until he was well enough to drop it. French feels that his hospitalization made him realize who his real friends are, and gave him clarity on who would really miss him if he was gone. Though he claims he received more love while he was in the hospital than he ever has through any award or musical recognition, Megan Thee Stallion was the only industry person who actually bothered to visit him while he was bedridden in the ICU. Along with realizing who is truly important to him, French also realized what really matters to him. "When you got a doc that come in and tell you you almost died in the ICU," he said, "I think there's more things to think about than IG posts."