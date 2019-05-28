Over the course of a few days, French Montana has become a must-follow on social media and it's not because of anything he released. People are going crazy over the rapper's dog. The Bronx artist started to post pictures of himself alongside his furry friend and people have absolutely lost it. At this point, there's no use in debating whether or not French owns the most adorable dog in the world. It is a well-known fact that he does and many people would agree with me.

There is a case to be made that every single doggo on the planet is the cutest. That's a fair statement. However, taking a look at French Montana's pet may alter your opinion on that very pressing matter. At the beginning of May, the Coke Boys rapper started sharing moments with his pretty pooch on Instagram and ever since then, we've been convinced that he's the luckiest dog-owner in the world. His little friend is a Tibetan Mastiff and he's been the star of his page for weeks. Every time he makes an appearance, people comment about just how adorable he is, asking for more information and hoping that French will activate a secondary profile just for the dog.

We're not lying -- take a look at this pup and report back to us in the comments.