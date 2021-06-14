French Montana’s driver was assaulted and robbed outside of Manhattan’s Dream Hotel, Sunday morning. During the incident, he was robbed of his $300,000 Richard Mille watch and a $40,000 chain.

The 18-year-old driver was reportedly held up by gunpoint at 4:50 AM by two men who punched him and ripped off his chain. One of the robbers fired their gun into the ground. Both assailants wore black masks.



Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Earlier this week, a 25-year-old man from Brooklyn was killed outside of the same hotel after being fatally shot in the torso. The hotel is located in the neighborhood of Chelsea.

Friday, Montana released his newest single, "FWMGAB," which Diddy has already deemed to be the "song of the summer."

"We make hits. We been making hits all yall lives," Diddy said in a video on his Instagram. "Your whole lives, ever since yall been born. Even before you were thought of, we been making hits. And we not gone stop this summer, alright?"

"Song of the summer," he added.

It appears that Montana is in New York City to film a visual for his new single.

Check out "FWMGAB," which stands for “Fuck With Me Get a Bag,” here.

