Suavemente!
French Montana is cooking up some new heat for his fans. The genre-hopping rapper is dipping his toes into some Latin vibes, and he previewed his latest single on Instagram while flexing on his fans. French's 2 minute IG video starts with him in selfie mode jamming out to the popular hit "Suavemente." While he's nodding along, French makes a point to highlight his iced out watch and chain. Soon, the beat switches up and we hear French's trademark "huh!?" over a remix of the classic Latin hit. "YOUNG WEEEEPAAA !!! NEW MUSIC NEXT WEEKKKK 💦," reads the caption on the video, so fans should expect to hear the finalized version very soon.
French croons in heavy autotune on the track, singing "Young Wepa" several times as he vibes in the studio. The beat is a straight flip of "Suavemente," giving French crossover appeal to the biggest audience in America. The remix does sound a little forced, but since he's still in the studio, it is possible that the mix is still being worked on. What do you guys think of French's latest track?