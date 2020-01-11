French Montana is cooking up some new heat for his fans. The genre-hopping rapper is dipping his toes into some Latin vibes, and he previewed his latest single on Instagram while flexing on his fans. French's 2 minute IG video starts with him in selfie mode jamming out to the popular hit "Suavemente." While he's nodding along, French makes a point to highlight his iced out watch and chain. Soon, the beat switches up and we hear French's trademark "huh!?" over a remix of the classic Latin hit. "YOUNG WEEEEPAAA !!! NEW MUSIC NEXT WEEKKKK 💦," reads the caption on the video, so fans should expect to hear the finalized version very soon.

View this post on Instagram YOUNG WEEEEPAAA !!! NEW MUSIC NEXT WEEKKKK 💦 A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 10, 2020 at 3:54am PST





French croons in heavy autotune on the track, singing "Young Wepa" several times as he vibes in the studio. The beat is a straight flip of "Suavemente," giving French crossover appeal to the biggest audience in America. The remix does sound a little forced, but since he's still in the studio, it is possible that the mix is still being worked on. What do you guys think of French's latest track?