French Montana Teams Up With PARTYNEXTDOOR For "Wanna Be"

The trends of Afro-beats and Carribean vibes are still permeating throughout hip-hop. French Montana has a habit of showing off on songs like these, and "Wanna Be" is no different. The single is a stand out track on French's latest album, Montana. PARTYNEXTDOOR features on this sensational dance record, taking full command of the chorus.

London On Da Track takes production credits for "Wanna Be," which features a playful and dreamy piano with colorful synths fluttering behind the swinging drums. Although French does his thing on this record, PARTYNEXTDOOR really sounds at home on "Wanna Be." He delivers the most entertaining portions of the record. "Wanna Be" would be the perfect club record heading into 2020, so don't be surprised if this one starts to find its way into rotations in your hood.

Quotable Lyrics

Yes, believe it, cross the region (Region)

Dreamin' in a precinct, woke up in a cell, I was heated (Heated)

Now we drinkin' Fiji in Fiji (In Fiji)

From the court house to the car seats (Car seats)

Torpedos, clique full of hunnid Carlitos