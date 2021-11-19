French Montana Taps Lil TJay For New Banger "Bag Season"

The lead up to French Montana's They Got Amnesia was a rough one.

The internet clowned Montana when he used a Squid Game-inspired meme to prove that he has a catalogue full of memorable hits, he missed his initial release date for the record, and most recently, he had to removeDrake's feature verse on "Splash Brothers" from the record because of an alleged Kim Kardashian bar.

Fortunately for the "No Stylist" rapper, They Got Amnesia is full of classicFrench Montana songs and a ton of hot, big-name features.

Towards the end of the record, French links up with Lil Tjay to announce that it is officially "Bag Season." Connecting multiple generations of Bronx hip hop, "Bag Season" is the perfect collaboration between two rappers with one goal: getting to the money. With Montana and Lil Tjay exchanging verses and their own attempts at the track's repetitive-but-so-catchy hook, "Bag Season" is the type of song you play with your puffer coat zipped all the way to the top with the corded headphones sneaking up out of the collar.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, hunnid chains on for the blind date

Chandelier, Richard Millie, fire under (Bling)

Shootin' for the green like run up (Bah)

Ski mask like Kanye, Donda

Check out "Bag Season" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.