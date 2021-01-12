French Montana Taps Jack Harlow, Lil Durk For "Hot Boy Bling" Music Video

French Montana delivers another set of visuals from "CB5" alongside Lil Durk and Jack Harlow for "Hot Boy Bling."

French Montana is by far a better A&R than he is a rapper these days. His ability to bring together collaborators for massive hit records remains one of his strongest suits. Coke Boys 5 was yet another showcasing of his innate ability to create a hit record. Stacked with nearly two songs, he enlisted new and old collaborators to bring the latest installment in the Coke Boys series.

French Montana slid through with a brand new set of visuals off of the project. This time, it's for the record "Hot Boy Bling" ft. Jack Harlow and Lil Durk. French Montana and Jack Harlow connect with obscure high-fashion drip in what appears to be a desert-like setting. Unfortunately, Lil Durk didn't appear to make the video shoot so they tried to recreate the magic with a greenscreen. Check it out above.