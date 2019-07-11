mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Taps City Girls For New Anthem "Wiggle It"

Aron A.
July 11, 2019 13:57
Wiggle it
French Montana Feat. City Girls

French Montana and City Girls team up for a brand new anthem.


It's hard to think of a summer in recent times that French Montana didn't bless us with some sort of anthem for the season. It appears that the rapper might have a new project on the way but he's not holding out on his fans until then. In fact, he's returning to form in a way. Yes, he's become an international act since the success of "Unforgettable" but he hasn't forgotten about his day ones. This past week, he came through with Coke Wave 4 with Max B. Now, he returns with a new track with Miami's hottest duo.

If French Montana's having a City Boy summer than it only made sense to enlist City Girls for his new single, "Wiggle It." The evident twerk anthem was co-produced by Ben Billions and French Montana, per TIDAL credits. Yung Miami delivers an infectious hook while French Montana interjects with a few bars. JT also has a verse on the track as well. 

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pull up to the club with a big bag, n***a
We ain't really with that chit-chat, n***a
I'mma break her off like a Kit-Kat, n***a
Sauce on a pimp, I'm a Big Mac, n***a

