French Montana Tackles 6 Different Beats In His LA Leakers Freestyle

Joshua Robinson
November 17, 2021 18:37
French Montana/LA Leakers/YouTube

French Montana LA Leakers Freestyle #124
French Montana

Ahead of the release of "They Got Amnesia" this Friday, French Montana kicks it with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk and freestyles over Drake, Mobb Deep, The Notorious B.I.G., Beanie Sigel, and LL Cool J beats.


This Friday, French Montana will be releasing his fourth studio album, They Got Amnesia, and as his fans await his latest full-length effort, the Coke Boys rapper has stopped by Power 106 to kick it with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk. Joining the ranks of artists like J. Cole, Latto, Vince Staples, and more, who have delivered LA Leakers freestyles this year, French comes correct in his nearly eight-minute freestyle.

Throughout the video, the "FWMGAB" artist doesn't just hop on one beat, either — he takes on six. 

After rapping over Drake's "No Friends In The Industry," French Montana proceeds to tackle several classic tracks, including Mobb Deep's "Back At You," Beanie Sigel's "The Truth," and LL Cool J's "I Shot Ya." As an homage to his Bad Boy roots and loyalty to Diddy, French ends his freestyle by taking a shot at two of The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death cuts: "You're Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)," and "Long Kiss Goodnight."

Check out French Montana's LA Leakers freestyle below, and let us know in the comments if it was a hit or a miss.

Quotable Lyrics

Slang weight keep your eight by the bed
Best way to hold a snake is by the head
You gon' see the devil when you make your first million
Make sure your brain's stronger than your feelings

