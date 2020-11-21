mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Sounds As Confident As Ever On "You Deserve An Oscar"

Alexander Cole
November 21, 2020 09:52
68 Views
00
0
Image via French MontanaImage via French Montana
Image via French Montana

You Deserve An Oscar
French Montana

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

French Montana delivers some braggadocios bars on "You Deserve An Oscar."


French Montana's Coke Boys collective has always been a huge hit amongst hip-hop fans and over the years, they have put out a plethora of projects. On Friday, they came through with their latest effort CB5 which just so happens to have plenty of tracks and content for fans to enjoy.

In the track "You Deserve An Oscar," we see French Montana opting for a solo approach as he comes through with a track that features his own vocals sampled throughout. Meanwhile, the artist gives off some braggadocios lyrics, where he talks that talk and reinforces his place in the game.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

My dog is grindin' his teeth, I know he geeked
I be breakin' bread with sheikhs and fly beneath
And if it go over your head, it's gonna hit your people
Gotta get that brown bag, throw you off a jet
That SoundCloud, word to bigger ow, ow (Ow)

French Montana
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  68
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
French Montana You Deserve An Oscar CB5 new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS French Montana Sounds As Confident As Ever On "You Deserve An Oscar"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject