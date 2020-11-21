French Montana Sounds As Confident As Ever On "You Deserve An Oscar"

French Montana's Coke Boys collective has always been a huge hit amongst hip-hop fans and over the years, they have put out a plethora of projects. On Friday, they came through with their latest effort CB5 which just so happens to have plenty of tracks and content for fans to enjoy.

In the track "You Deserve An Oscar," we see French Montana opting for a solo approach as he comes through with a track that features his own vocals sampled throughout. Meanwhile, the artist gives off some braggadocios lyrics, where he talks that talk and reinforces his place in the game.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

My dog is grindin' his teeth, I know he geeked

I be breakin' bread with sheikhs and fly beneath

And if it go over your head, it's gonna hit your people

Gotta get that brown bag, throw you off a jet

That SoundCloud, word to bigger ow, ow (Ow)