He's ready to rollout his next project and French Montana is declaring it his season. We recently reported on Montana announcing They Got Amnesia, his fourth studio album that will arrive in less than two weeks. The rapper has been facing criticism min recent day after someone suggested that the only recognizable songs in Montana's catalog came from features or collaborations.

French Montana clapped back with his list of solo efforts, but that didn't stop trolls from egging things on. Meanwhile, he returned to social media today (November 1) to kick off his album release month with a message as he takes a look back to his health scare in 2019.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Two years ago, the rapper revealed that he had been rushed to the hospital to battle several health issues. Since that time, Montana has spoken about the life changes he has made, and now, he has purposefully coordinated The Got Amnesia's release date with his previous hospitalization.

“'THEY GOT AMNESIA' THE ALBUM NOVEMBER 12. GRATEFUL TO BE HERE TO TELL MY STORY," he wrote on Instagram. '2 YEARS AGO THIS SAME DAY I WAS IN ICU FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE. LOSS OF MEMORY LOST FRIENDS LOST HOPE ALMOST LOST IT ALL…. AND WHEN I WAS DOWN I FOUND OUT ALL I HAD WAS ALLAH… HE PICKED ME UP AND GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE …. WHILE I WAS TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK THEY COUNTED ME OUT, AND FORGOT EVERYTHING WE DID."

"DAY 730 ' THEY GOT AMNESIA ' THE ALBUM nov 12." Check out the cover art to French Montana's next record which pays homage to his hospital visit.