French Montana Shares Posthumous Pop Smoke Collab "Double G"

Once again dipping his toes into the Brooklyn Drill scene, French Montana returns with a posthumous Pop Smoke collaboration. The world lost the beloved rapper back in February when he was killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles. Since that time, Pop's family, friends, and fans have kept his memory alive by honoring the late rising star. We're fresh off the BET Hip Hop Awards where Quavo performed a tribute to Pop Smoke, and now we're blessed with a new track from French Montana.

Previously, French spoke about his relationship with the New York rapper during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “A lot of people don’t realize how close me and Pop Smoke was,” said Montana. “We was friends outside the music and we had a lot of music together that we was planning on putting out, and I’m just so sad we didn’t get a chance to do that... He represents the culture; he represents everything about New York.”

Quotable Lyrics

Packs in it, dark tinted, black Camaro

Got the Cubans for the stash, I'm Robert De Niro

Millionaires, all my n*ggas fly in this

South Bronx, King Arthur, go and grab a chip

Where it's fire there's smoke, G5s in the air

French and Pop Smoke, blowing smoke, that don't see clear

