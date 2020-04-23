If you ask the hip-hop community, it's pretty unanimous that French Montana has lost this bout against Kendrick Lamar and, by extension, Young Thug. The American-Moroccan rapper has been defending himself all week after claiming that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. His words sparked a feud with Young Thug, who took the opportunity to remind him that Kendrick is one of the greats and he doesn't level up at all.

In the midst of this feud, the anonymous woman who filed a lawsuit against French Montana has quietly been making moves of her own. It has officially been confirmed that Montana was served papers and the sexual battery case against him and his Coke Boy Records label is moving forward.



According to The Blast, Montana was served with legal documents pertaining to the lawsuit filed against him, which accuses him of sexual battery, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.

He is being accused by Jane Doe, who says that French and his employee Mansour Bennouna assaulted her while she was incapacitated.

The assault allegedly took place in March 2018, when the anonymous woman was "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped" by French's employee. On the same day, the rapper allegedly sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her.

This is far more serious than any rap beef that he may currently be involved in.

