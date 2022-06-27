French Montana is fresh off of the release of his best project in years, Montegawith Harry Fraud. Although French has a history of creating hit records, the court of public opinion has attempted to strip him of his credibility as an artist over time. However, French has made a concerted effort to remind the people of his accomplishments throughout his career.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, French made a bold claim that he was the first male artist from "the Mecca of hip-hop" to go diamond. It was unclear whether he meant New York City as a whole or just the Bronx but people quickly attempted to refute this claim.

"I'm the first male artist from the Mecca of hip-hop to go diamond," said French before Wallo and Gillie asked that he repeat his claims. "I'm the first male artist from the Mecca of hip-hop -- the Bronx -- and the first African-born artist to go diamond. That's different."

Per No Jumper, Biggie Smalls' Life After Death was certified diamond by 2000. However, the RIAA website indicates that French doesn't actually have a platinum record. "Unforgettable" ft. Swae Lee is the closest record to reaching that milestone at 9x platinum back in 2021. Although it's possible that it has sold 10M units, the RIAA website does not reflect that. While he did specify being the first male artist to go diamond, it's worth noting that Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" ft. J Balvin and Bad Bunny have previously reached diamond certification.

Check out French's full interview below.