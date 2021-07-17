French Montana and Drake have a history of making hits together. "Stay Scheming," "Pop That," and "No Stylist" are just a few examples of what the two can do together. Much like the Drake and Ross match up, the Drizzy and Montana pairing also creates a unique type of energy. Fans can't wait to get more collaboration music from the duo, and it doesn't look like they will have to wait much longer. While sitting down on The Angie Martinez Show, Montana revealed that he and Drizzy have some more heat on the way.

"Shout to my boy Drake, we got some heat coming out," Montana teases, prompting Angie to dig deeper. "On what?" inquires Angie. "It's supposed to be on CLB but, you never know with him," explained Montana. Drake's Certified Lover Boy is hotly anticipated, although Drake has been dropping or popping up on a slew of new music all year. The album is said to be in the mixing process currently, which means it's nearing completion.

"We definitely got one of those," continued Montana. "Like 'Stay Schemin' part 2 vibes. Like 'Pop That.'" That's a pretty bold claim, since those are two bangers that arguably made Montana into a commercial name.