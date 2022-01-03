YK Osiris can add French Montana to the growing list of people he needs to expeditiously pay back. Previously, the rapper was targeted by Drake, Lil Baby, and other A-listers to whom he allegedly owes money. He said that this year, he plans to get back to everyone he owes quickly, but he started off 2022 with a visit from French Montana at the club, who added himself to Osiris' list.

Sharing a new video on his Instagram Stories, French pulled up on YK and told him that he's waiting for his money back, telling the rapper that he owes him $5,000.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I found my n***a, he owe me some money," said French Montana. "He don't wanna pay me? I'ma get my money in the Bahamas."

"I'ma give the money back," said YK. "How much I owe you?"

"You owe me $5,000 from bowling, man, you never paid me," said French.

"I'll give you that back, give me two more weeks," replied YK.

At this point, the question is more, who does YK Osiris not owe money to. He seems to be in debt with just about every rapper in the game. Maybe one of his New Year's resolutions should be to be a little more careful with betting money against his rich peers.

Check out the video of French running up on YK below.



